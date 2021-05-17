The Bronte Club of Victoria met on May 5 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse with 23 members present and others attending via Zoom.
President Iris Rodgers called the meeting to order at 3 p.m.
Jan Jacob led the Collect and pledges to the American and Texas flags.
Recording Secretary Anna Lou Nix read the minutes and LaJuana Roth gave the treasurer’s report.
Ila Knabe introduced the speaker, Shane Bonnette, a retired staff trainer for the South Texas High Intense Drug Trafficking Area whose topic was “Concealing Dirty Money.”
Bonnette spoke on the techniques utilized through the Drug Enforcement Administration Department of Justice to identify narcotics organizations and methods to dismantle them for illegal drug trafficking. He explained how the money was acquired to finance interventions needed to deter drug trafficking.
Federation Counselor Mary Jane Schurtz announced Bronte won three first-place awards and one second-place award in the Alamo District GFWC Texas. She also congratulated Jan Jacob on a special first place award for President’s Special Project Chairman’s Narrative “Helping our Women and Children in the Military.” Schurtz reported more than 60 children’s books had been collected for VISD elementary schools.
Rodgers thanked hostesses Denise Afflerbach, Susan Whitehouse, Virginia Furness and Charla Borchers Leon for the boxed refreshments honoring mothers. She announced the next meeting will be in person without Zoom on May 19 to install new officers for 2021-2022.
