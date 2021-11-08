The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by First Vice-President Anna Lou Nix at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
Grace Faulkner led the Collect and the Pledges to the American and Texas flags.
Barbara Samples introduced the speaker, Bethany Castro, executive director of Perpetual Help Home who recently accepted a new position with the United Way of the Crossroads. Castro presented “A Chance for a New Beginning.”
Perpetual Help Home provides transitional housing for women who are homeless because of a variety of circumstances. The home provides an alternative to previous ways of living. Resume writing, mock interviews and computer training are some of the skills learned by the women living at Perpetual Help Home. These skills enable the women to obtain employment. The women are also taught to save 50% of their income, give 10% to the church they are attending and pay 15% to Perpetual Help Home. The purpose is to help the women learn to manage their money and save enough to start living independently.
Castro spoke briefly about her new position, executive director for the United Way, which she will begin Nov. 15.
Mary Jane Schurtz reported on the Federation and M. D. Anderson. Nix thanked the hostesses Pat Blanchard, Jan Jacob, Linda Patterson, LaJuana Roth and Cindy Schmidt. The meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.