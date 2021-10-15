The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by First Vice President Anna Lou Nix at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse and on Zoom.
Babs Diebel led the collect and the pledge to the American and Texas flags.
President Becky Miller welcomed members via Zoom from Minnesota and introduced her theme, “Make it Happen.” Karen Parker and Denise Afflerbach led a traditional Bell Service in memory of the Bronte members Elizabeth Greeson, Martha Hamel, Mary Jane Morgan, Kay Walker, Ruth Williams and Marcy Worsham. A moment of silence was observed after their names and Bronte Club accomplishments were recited.
Ila Knabe introduced the guest speaker, Linda Lloyd Zannini, a retired Marine sergeant. She shared experiences of courage and sacrifice facing women in the military in the 1960s. Pam Pozzi, membership chair, reminded all that the next meeting, Oct. 20, is Guest Day and the club has three vacancies.
Carol McLarry, treasurer, gave her report. Nix thanked the hostesses, Carole Oliphant, Suzanne LaBrecque, Barbara Lack and Mary Jane Schurtz for the clever take-home bags of treats. The meeting was adjourned at 4:10 p.m.
