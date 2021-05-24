The president’s annual reception and installation of officers for the Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Iris Rodgers May 19 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
The Collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags were led by Ila Knabe.
Renae Murray, Linda Patterson, Barbara Samples, Diane Seifert and Laurie Glenn were welcomed into membership.
Rodgers thanked her outgoing 2020-2021 officers, Rose Drost, first vice president; Cheryl Guthrie, second vice president; Anna Lou Nix, recording secretary; Susan Whitehouse, corresponding secretary; and LaJuana Roth, treasurer. The members recalled ways Rodgers brought joy into their lives during the year. The presidential gift was given to Rodgers.
Members were reminded to pay 2021-2022 dues and sign up for committees. A donation was made to the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse in memory of Janie Garcia.
New officers were sworn in by Emily Koenig, who designed her installation ceremony around colors, candles, and gems. The officers are treasurer, Carol McLarry; corresponding secretary, Susan Whitehouse; recording secretary, Nina DiLeo; second vice president, Cheryl Guthrie; first vice president, Anna Lou Nix; and president, Becky Miller.
Rodgers passed the gavel to Incoming President Becky Miller, who introduced her theme for the 2021-2022 year, “Make it Happen.” Rodgers thanked the hostess committee, Babs Diebel, Ila Knabe, Camille Miller, Anna Lou Nix. The meeting was adjourned for the tea hour.
