The Bronte Club of Victoria held its regular meeting on March 2 in the University Commons building of the University of Houston-Victoria. President Becky Miller called the meeting to order at 3 p.m.
Vicki Bauknight led the Collect, and the pledges to the American and Texas flags.
Camille Miller, program chairman, discussed the April 6 field trip, which will be a docent-guided tour of the Painted Churches around Schulenburg.
Laurie Glenn introduced the guest speaker, Yvonne Garcia, coordinator of International Students at UHV. Garcia explained the functions of her department in developing long and short-term students as citizens of the world. Eight current international students at UHV accompanied Garcia; each explained where they were from, and why they chose UHV.
President Miller thanked the hostesses for the day, who were Renae Murray, Diane Seifert, Laurie Glenn and Doris Wuensche.
The meeting adjourned, followed by a tour of the UHV library, led by Director of the Library Karen Locher.
