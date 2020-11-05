The Bronte Club met on Nov. 4 via Zoom. President Iris Rodgers called the meeting to order at 3 p.m.
The Collect and pledges to the American and Texas flag were recited. Anna Lou Nix read the minutes from the Oct. 21 meeting.
Cheryl Guthrie introduced Wade Harrell, Whooping Crane Recovery coordinator of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Harrell, a fifth generation Texan, spoke on the recovery of the whooping crane population starting in the 1940s when the whooping cranes were almost extinct, due to the hunting of the birds for their feathers and eggs, until the present time when there are over 500 wintering birds in Aransas Pass today.
The whooping cranes migrate 2,500 miles between the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and the Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada, where it was not even known they were in residence until the 1950s. The whooping cranes mate for life and hatch one or two chicks every other year. As a positive support for the whoopers, hunting and non-hunting citizens are encouraged to buy $25 migratory bird and hunting conservation stamps to assist in the recovery and habitat for the big birds.
Treasurer LaJuana Roth gave the treasurers report. Mary Jane Shurtz gave the federation counselor’s report and the MD Anderson collection report.
Rodgers thanked Harrell for his informative talk and announced the next meeting would be at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom, which will include a virtual Christmas tour video by Nina Di Leo.
The meeting was adjourned at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.