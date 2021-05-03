The Bronte Club’s annual business meeting and luncheon was called to order by President Iris Rodgers at 2 p.m. April 21 at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse and by Zoom.
Cora Jo Hummel led the singing of the Federation Song, accompanied by Becky Miller. Mary Logan led the Collect and the Pledges of Allegiance to the American and Texas Flag.
Jan Jacob introduced the speakers, Quintin Shepherd, VISD superintendent and Greg Bonewald, VISD deputy superintendent. Shepherd emphasized the importance of voting in the May 4 bond election. Bonewald explained how expensive the maintenance of some 80-year-old schools has been and the need for more updates.
Mary Jane Schurtz reported on the TFWC Federation convention that she attended in Cotulla and the five awards that Bronte won. More than 60 books have been collected for donation. Membership chairwoman, Doris Wuensche, reported that seven new members were elected and two associate members resigned.
La Juana Roth gave the treasurer’s report and submitted the proposed 2010-2022 budget. A memorial for Janie Garcia was established.
Rodgers explained her theme, “Finding Joy.” She reported that she was able to find joy on a daily basis while leading the Bronte Club through the joyless COVID-19 year.
Rodgers thanked the entertainment committee: Pat Plowman, Vicki Bauknight, Melanie Buchhorn, Fran Edwards, Rose Drost, Carol McLarry, Wanda Sneddon and Elena Watts.
