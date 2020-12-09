The Bronte Club of Victoria met on Dec. 2 via Zoom, according to a news release. The meeting was called to order at 3 p.m. by President Iris Rodgers.
The minutes from the Nov. 4 meeting were read by Secretary Anna Lou Nix. La Juana Roth gave the treasure’s report. Mary Jane Schurtz gave the federation report, reminding members about donations to M.D. Anderson Cancer Treatment Center, which are due by Dec. 31. As a Victoria Public Library advisory board member, she gave the report about their continuing effort to provide services via curbside delivery. The 500 gingerbread houses will be delivered to people around the square.
Rodgers thanked the members of the hostesses committee - Jerra Lee, Nina DiLeo, Sherry Holm, Helen Hultquist, Barbara Lack, Jamie McMahon, Debbie Morris, Carol Oliphant, Geri Schroeder and Mary Jane Schurtz as well as the entertainment committee for the drive-by Christmas cheer and boxed goodies. Club emeritus member, Mrs. Ern Mooney, was the honoree.
The meeting was adjourned at 3:20 pm.
“A Virtual Christmas Tour” video by Nina DiLeo and Jerra Lee featured the Vickers’s home filled with 1,500 Santas, the Plowman’s multi-room Christmas Village and Bronte members’ beautiful Christmas trees.
