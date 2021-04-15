The Bronte Club met via Zoom on April 7. The meeting was called to order by President Iris Rodgers at 3 p.m.
Emily Koenig led the membership in the Collect and the pledges of the United States and Texas flags.
Anna Lou Nix read the minutes from the March 3 Zoom meeting.
Betty Jo Elder introduced the speaker, Doug Donaldson, educational director for the Children’s Discovery Museum. Donaldson has a degree in mechanical engineering, has been a teacher, and has been with the museum since 2017. The museum, which opened in the historic Playhouse Theater in 2017, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The museum is always in need of volunteers.
A video of Phase Two was shared with the membership. Phase Two consists of the Construction Zone, Jurassic Lab, Playtown, CDM Bank, Paws and Claws Vet Clinic, the Maker Space and many other exhibits that provide children the opportunity to demonstrate and develop their skills in critical thinking, problem solving, and creativity. All of this is housed in the Johnson wing of the museum. A garden center is in the planning.
Admission is $8, children 23 months or younger are free, or purchase a Purple Membership for $175 a year with unlimited admission for a family of four.
Committee reports were given. Rodgers adjourned the meeting at 3:40 p.m.
