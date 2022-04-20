Bronte Club visits painted churches

About 45 members of the Bronte Club of Victoria recently visited four of the “Painted Churches” in and around Schulenburg.
The field trip had been planned for the spring when COVID-19 required the cancelling of the trip for two years. Finally, on April 6, the Club was met by a chamber of commerce docent who provided stories about the beginnings of the three Catholic churches founded by immigrants from Czechoslovakia and one Catholic church founded by immigrants from Germany.
Club members visited the Cyril and Methodist Catholic Church first and were amazed by the vaulted blue ceiling adorned with hundreds of gold stars. Immigrant families in the 1800s wanted to bring a touch of the old country to their places of worship, so many congregations imported beautifully carved alters from Europe to their central Texas churches.
Bronte members also visited Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Flatonia. There, they were met with striking views of the Garden of Eden painted around the vaulted green ceilings. Pink ceilings with white and gold alters met Bronte members at John the Baptist Catholic Church. At St. Mary Roman Catholic Church at High Hill was equally awe-inspiring with its painted ceilings, beautifully carved alters, and the symbolic picture of the pelican feeding its chicks with its own blood. This was the only church visited by Bronte members that had been built by German settlers.
Bronte members were treated to lunch in Schulenburg at a local restaurant and nursery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.