The Bronte Club held its regular meeting Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, and the meeting also was attended by some members via Zoom.
First vice-president Anna Lou Nix called the meeting to order. Julie McCan led the Collect and Pledges to the American and Texas flags. As it was Guest Day, Nix welcomed the guests.
Iris Rodgers introduced the guest speaker, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd. Boyd discussed “The Border Crisis: How it Affects You and Me.” He detailed how this crisis affects residents of the Crossroads region, and many questions followed his talk.
After Boyd’s talk, Nix announced that roll call will resume in the near future, which will apply especially to those members joining via Zoom.
Federation Counselor Mary Jane Schurtz announced that Bronte’s annual fund drive for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center will be held at the Nov. 3 meeting.
Nix thanked the hostesses for the day: Pat Plowman, Melanie Buchhorn, Rose Drost, Fran Edwards, Emily Koenig, Carol McLarry, Wanda Sneddon and Elena Watts.
Nix also thanked Nina Di Leo for her continued work in keeping our meetings available to members on Zoom. The meeting adjourned at approximately 4 p.m.
