One of the longest serving sports anchors in the country and the second longest serving sports journalist in Texas is changing roles, according to a KAVU news release.
Don Brubaker, who joined the sports department at KAVU-TV in 1984, is moving from sports director to the main 6 and 10 p.m. news anchor.
“Don Brubaker is a huge part of the rich history at this legacy station,” said news director James Muñoz. “Don has guided our viewers through the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be an integral part of this entire organization.”
“Don Brubaker Day” in Victoria is Aug. 27, 2020 as declared by Mayor Rawley McCoy last year.
"I am now making a permanent transition from sports to news anchoring, and I look forward to that, especially in an election year,” Brubaker said.
Sunrise morning anchor Geno Perez is take over as sports director in early August.
"We know he'll do a great job with that,” Brubaker said. “He'll also be the new host of Friday Football Fever.”
Perez joined KAVU-TV last October. He joins weekend sports anchor Tania Tchalikian.
“I am extremely grateful to have this opportunity. Sports has been a part of my life since the age of 4 and continuing to my college career as a wide receiver. The fact that I get to cover the sports I love for a living is a blessing and a dream come true,” Perez said.
