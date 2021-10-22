As part of Texas Department of Transportation’s BUS 59T Concrete Median Barrier, Sidewalks, Illumination, and Signal project between Loop 463 and North Navarro Street, Texas Steel Industrial Placing will begin installation of the new raised median on Tuesday, weather permitting.
The limits of the first milestone of work on this project will be on BUS 59T, between Loop 463 and John Stockbauer Drive. Sixty calendar days are set up to complete the raised median within this work section. Installing the raised median between these limits will require long term inside lane closures in each direction of travel through the 60-day duration while the contractor performs the work within the existing center, continuous left turn lane.
Texas Steel Industrial Placing was awarded the contract with a bid of $3,461,134.50. The project is set to start on Tuesday, and the tentative completion is December 2022.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone. They should keep the following tips in mind:
- Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
- Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
- Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
