Rodney Fowler, 54, of Edna, owner of Fowler Plumbing, is running for Jackson County Commissioner, Precinct 3 to clean up the precinct.
His opponents in the Republican primary election are incumbent Johnny Belicek and Glenn Martin.
“I want to keep all the roads looking like County Road 3011,” Fowler said. “The reason it looks so nice is because all the residents who live on that road take care of their property.”
Fowler wants to empower county employees who regularly work on roads in the precinct to approach residents with help to clean up the area.
“We should make contact with owners to see if they need help, just like after the hurricane when trees were down and people wanted to volunteer to help clean it up,” he said. “But nobody wants to knock on the doors to ask if they need help.”
While the county might not have the time or resources to devote to removing debris from property, the people of the precinct might be interested in volunteering, or perhaps grants could be found to support the efforts, he said.
“I’m sure people out there need help but don’t want to ask,” Fowler said. “Doing this will make our county beautiful like it should be or was at one time.”
Fowler has lived in Edna all his life.
“I was born and raised in Edna, I went to school and graduated in Edna and my wife and kids graduated in Edna,” Fowler said. “I’ve been dealing with the public since 1997 in my own business. The county I live in has done everything for me, and now it’s time for me to give back to my county. I made my living here. I love where I live – I love the county.”
Fowler can be reached for comment or to answer questions at 361-782-6291 or rdnfowl@aol.com.
