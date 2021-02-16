Warming centers are popping up in and around the Crossroads as electric outages cause indoor temperatures to drop.
C3 Victory Church, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, will provide warmth, a place to charge technology devices and hot soup, hot chocolate and coffee from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Woodsboro, a warming center is available with running water, electricity, a kitchen and a warm place to sleep indoors at Faith United Church, 405 Wood Ave., Woodsboro, said the Rev. Kathy Robbins. She said people should bring their own pillows, blankets or cots to sleep on.
Check back here for updates on additional warming centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.