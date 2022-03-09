THURSDAY
Tiny Tunes — 10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
VC's Business, Technology and Industrial Trades Showcase — 4 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Crafternoon: Leprechaun Goggles — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Movie Screenings: Sabina Tortured for Christ - The Nazi Years — 6 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
Zinc Resources Hiring Event — 8 a.m., Workforce Solutions, 120 S. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
VPL Jams with Geoff Sloan — 7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
SATURDAY
Seadrift Chamber Kickball Tournament — 9 a.m., Seadrift Sports Complex, Seadrift
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
MCB: Free Spring Break Activities — 10 a.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SUNDAY
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
MONDAY
Teen Snack Attack — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease — 5:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9607 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
Teen Night: Nerf Battle — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
VPL Talks: History of the Presidio La Bahia with Ernest Alaniz — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
