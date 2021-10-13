THURSDAY
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m. — Tiny Tunes at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Crafternoon: Spooky Silhouettes at Victoria Public Library
- 5-6 p.m. — Stitching Together at Victoria Public Library
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Victoria Young Professionals October Social at Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Drive, Victoria
- 7 p.m. — Prayer Night at the Field of Honor at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria
- 8:30 p.m. — Buddy Vargas at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
FRIDAY
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch
- 5-7 p.m. — Bike Rodeo at Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, 1205 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m. — Duke Ryan at J Welch Farms Corn Maize, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 8:30 p.m. — Rick Evans Band at Aero Crafters
- 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. — Aaron Watson at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
SATURDAY
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Market on Main at DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Hwy. 87 Trade Days Market, Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 North, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Gather at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 9 a.m. for procession to Nave Museum’s Dia de los Muertos Street Festival, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Fire Safety Day at Victoria Public Library
- 1-3 p.m. — Coast Writers at Victoria Public Library
- 6-9 p.m. — George Joseph at J Welch Farms Corn Maize
- 8:30 p.m. — Damon Curtis at Aero Crafters
- 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. — Robert Ray with guest Ryan Kolek at Schroeder Hall
SUNDAY
- Noon-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch
MONDAY
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch
- 5-6 p.m. — Teen: One Sound, One Heart at Victoria Public Library
- 6-7 p.m. — Library Hacks: Digital Resources Demo at Victoria Public Library
TUESDAY
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Lego Lab at Victoria Public Library
WEDNESDAY
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 6:30 p.m. — Trick-or-Trivia at Aero Crafters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.