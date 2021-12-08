THURSDAY

  • Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302. N. Main St., Victoria
  • Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302. N. Main St., Victoria
  • Suicide Awareness Presentation — 3 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • Friends of Elder Citizens Christmas Appreciation Dinner — 5:30 p.m., 705 Commerce St., Victoria

FRIDAY

  • Christmas on Main! 2021 Victoria Preservation Home Tour — 5 p.m., 403 N. Main St., Victoria
  • VPL Jams with Port Nowhere — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Victoria College and Crossroads Strings Holiday Concert — 7 p.m., Victoria East High School, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria

SATURDAY

  • Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • Gingerbread on Main — 10 a.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Christmas on Main! 2021 Victoria Preservation Home Tour — 3 p.m., 403 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 18th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony — 5 p.m., 311 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca

MONDAY

  • Family Music Night — 5 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

TUESDAY

  • Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Learning Lab — Snowball Launcher — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

WEDNESDAY

  • Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Online Job Fair — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Virtual, Victoria
  • Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
  • Joy to the World: Family Christmas Carnival — 6:30-8 p.m., Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.