THURSDAY
- Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302. N. Main St., Victoria
- Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302. N. Main St., Victoria
- Suicide Awareness Presentation — 3 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- Friends of Elder Citizens Christmas Appreciation Dinner — 5:30 p.m., 705 Commerce St., Victoria
FRIDAY
- Christmas on Main! 2021 Victoria Preservation Home Tour — 5 p.m., 403 N. Main St., Victoria
- VPL Jams with Port Nowhere — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Victoria College and Crossroads Strings Holiday Concert — 7 p.m., Victoria East High School, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria
SATURDAY
- Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- Gingerbread on Main — 10 a.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
- Christmas on Main! 2021 Victoria Preservation Home Tour — 3 p.m., 403 N. Main St., Victoria
- 18th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony — 5 p.m., 311 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca
MONDAY
- Family Music Night — 5 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
- Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Learning Lab — Snowball Launcher — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
- Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Online Job Fair — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Virtual, Victoria
- Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- Joy to the World: Family Christmas Carnival — 6:30-8 p.m., Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria
