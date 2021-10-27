THURSDAY
9:30-10 a.m. - Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m. - Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library
4:30-5:30 p.m. - Canvas Kids: Halloween Salt Painting at Victoria Public Library
6 p.m. - Spooky Guided Flashlight Tour — See the Chupacabra! at Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
6-8 p.m. - VEC Trunk-or-Treat at Victoria Electric Cooperative, 5502 U.S. 59, Victoria
7 p.m. - Prayer Night at the Field of Honor, Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-6 p.m. - Halloween Fun at Victoria Public Library
3-10 p.m. - Spooky Patch at Castaway Lodge, 109 W. Austin Ave, Seadrift
5:30-8 p.m. - Victoria College's 26th Annual Halloween Carnival, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m. - Manga Madness at Victoria Public Library
8 p.m.-midnight - Haunted Zoo at Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. - George Ducas with guest Brian Kasik at Schroeder Dance Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
8:30 p.m. - The Clever Name Band at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
9 p.m. - The Crossroads Troubadours at Dodge City Saloon's Halloween Party and Costume Contest, 205 N. Star Drive Ste. H, Victoria
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Victoria Farmers' Market's Halloween Spooktacular at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Zoo Boo at Texas Zoo, purchase tickets online
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - HarCo's Trunk + Treat Yo Self Spookfest at HarCo at Home, 505 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria
Noon-3 p.m. - Trunk-or-Treat at Mac Haik Victoria, 4506 N. Navarro St., Victoria
2 p.m. - Victoria Preservation Inc.'s 2021 Cemetery Tour: "Tales of Tragedy and Triumph" at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
2 p.m. - Booseum at Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, 1205 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
3-10 p.m. - Spooky Patch at Castaway Lodge in Seadrift
3 p.m. - Spooky Guided Flashlight Tour — See the Chupacabra! at Museum of the Coastal Bend
4 p.m. - 3rd Annual Boozy Bash Dash at Aero Crafters
6-8 p.m. - Scare on the Square in downtown Goliad
8 p.m.-midnight - Haunted Zoo at Texas Zoo
8:30 p.m. - Howl-O-Ween Party and Costume Contest at Aero Crafters
9 p.m. - Grupo Anaya at Dodge City Saloon's Halloween Dance
SUNDAY
3-5 p.m. - Trunk-or-Treat at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 202 Stanly, Victoria
3-5 p.m. - Trunk-or-Treat at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Salem Road, Victoria
3:30-7 p.m. - St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Ander's Oktoberfest at the church, 1545 E. Farm-to-Market Road 1961, Goliad
8-10 p.m. - Haunted Zoo at Texas Zoo
5-9 p.m. - Faith Family Church Fall Fest at Faith Family parking lot, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria
TUESDAY
9:30-10 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. - Coffee and Donuts with Veterans at VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
9:30-10 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
5 p.m. - VFW Hamburger Night at VFW Hall
5 p.m. - Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
