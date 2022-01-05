THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
B.Y.O.B.C. — Bring Your Own Book Club! — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
Coastal Bend Staffing Hiring Event 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, 120 S. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Youth Softball Registration — 10 a.m., Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Victoria College’s Super Saturday — 10 a.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SUNDAY
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group — 5:30 p.m., 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Learning Lab — Walking Rainbows — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Chat with UHV SBDC Advisors — 8:30 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
VPL Talks featuring Brittany Stauts with Sorted Spaces — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
