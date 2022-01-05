THURSDAY

Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

B.Y.O.B.C. — Bring Your Own Book Club! — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

FRIDAY

Coastal Bend Staffing Hiring Event 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, 120 S. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

SATURDAY

Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Youth Softball Registration — 10 a.m., Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Victoria College’s Super Saturday — 10 a.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

SUNDAY

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

MONDAY

Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group — 5:30 p.m., 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria

TUESDAY

Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Learning Lab — Walking Rainbows — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

WEDNESDAY

Coffee and Chat with UHV SBDC Advisors — 8:30 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

VPL Talks featuring Brittany Stauts with Sorted Spaces — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

