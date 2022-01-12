THURSDAY

Tiny Tunes with One Sound One Heart — 10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Crafternoon Paperbag Snowflakes — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

FRIDAY

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

VPL Jams with Delphine’s Dream — 7:15 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

SATURDAY

Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Rememberlutions — 10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Coast Writers — 1 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

SATURDAY

Knights of Columbus BBQ Pork Steak Plates To-Go — 10 a.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

TUESDAY

Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Self-Care Journaling with Mid-Coast Family Services — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Caregiver Support Program 10 Week Series — 6 p.m., 404 N. Bridge St., Victoria

WEDNESDAY

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

