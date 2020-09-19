Calhoun County Fair is making changes to the 2020 Junior Livestock Show and Auction schedule and procedures after the cancellation of this year’s fair due to COVID-19.
Since the cancellation, the Junior Livestock Committee and the Calhoun County Fair Board have been exploring options that would allow the livestock exhibitors the ability to safely showcase and sell their projects that they have spent so much time and effort raising, according to a fair news release from the fair board.
“After careful consideration of state and local regulations, and focusing on the safety of the exhibitors, their families and supporters, we have put together a plan for a show and auction that we believe makes the best of the situation and helps ensure everyone’s safety,” said Chris Wall, auction committee chairman. “We currently plan to spread the livestock show over a two-day period.”
The show will be broken up between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, and the exhibitors will have the opportunity to show their animal projects live in front of the judge and be placed as they would in any other typical year.
The Junior Livestock Auction will be a hybrid auction that provides for both online and live bidding. Beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 14, registered buyers will be able to begin placing bids and/or add-ons to any exhibitor project through an online bidding program. At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, there will be a live auction at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35 North in Port Lavaca.
The online auction will continue through the end of the live auction, said Ali King, auction program chairman. The live auction will include a meal sponsored by Cal-Com Federal Credit Union.
“The live auction will be conducted by an auctioneer and formatted the same as the typical Junior Livestock Auction, with the biggest difference being that there will be pictures of the exhibitors and their projects to represent each lot — instead of the exhibitors and/or their animal projects — and bids will continue to be accepted through the online program until a lot is sold,” King said.
Prospective buyers are asked to send an email to cahounjrlivestock@gmail.com with the buyer’s name and contact information, including a cellphone number, to ensure they are included in all future correspondence and notifications. Buyers may also visit the Calhoun County Jr. Livestock Show and Auction Facebook Page for the latest updates.
“We appreciate the community’s patience, understanding and past support of the youth of Calhoun County and hope our exhibitors can count on this support again this year with our new format,” Wall said.
For questions regarding the Calhoun County Junior Livestock Show and Auction, email cahounjrlivestock@gmail.com. General fair questions may be directed to calcofair77979@gmail.com or 361-202-0900.
