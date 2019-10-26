PORT LAVACA – Feathers ruffled and cattle lowed at the Calhoun County junior livestock auction Oct. 17, where $319,050 was spent on the animals.
Chris Wall, the auction superintendent, said he grew up in Port Lavaca and showed steers and heifers at the Calhoun County Fair. He said raising livestock for the fair taught him the importance of commitment, hard work and dedication. He also said it teaches the kids the importance of working together.
“We’re all a team out here,” he said. “We’re competitors in the ring, but we come out, and we all have to work together on setting up.”
Below is a list of the students who showed the grand and reserve champions, the amount the animal sold for and who bought it.
Steers
Hayden Ezzell, 9, sold his grand champion steer for $11,100 to Alamo Beach Ltd.
Heston Lovett, 13, sold his reserve champion steer for $9,750 to Disa-Quality Control Testing, Farm Bureau Insurance – Mike Johnson and R and K Consulting.
Lambs
Lillyan Brown, 10, sold her grand champion lamb for $5,500 to Lester Contracting.
Kendall Farmer, 12, sold her reserve champion lamb for $3,500 to First National Bank and R and K Consulting.
Goats
Fernie Mendez, 17, sold his grand champion goat for $3,500 to First National Bank.
Zachary Conde, 17, sold his reserve champion goat for $3,500 to First National Bank and H-E-B.
Swine
Coltyn Judd, 12, sold his grand champion swine for $5,500 to Rexco.
Avery Svetlik,10, sold her reserve champion swine for $4,750 to RLB Contracting.
Turkeys
Gage Darilek, 17, sold his grand champion turkey for $2,750 to Bubba’s Cajun Seafood.
Bransen Darilek, 14, sold his reserve champion turkey for $2,500 to International Bank of Commerce and the Port Lavaca Rotary Club.
Roasters
Blane O’Donnell, 9, sold his grand champion roaster for $2,600 to Con-metal Contractors.
Hannah Harlan, 12, sold her reserve champion roaster for $2,500 to Dimension Energy Services.
Broilers
Lillian Gossett, 12, sold her grand champion pen of broilers for $2,900 to RLB Contracting.
Max Ondreas, 9, sold his reserve champion pen of broilers for $2,800 to H-E-B and Remax Land and Homes on the Bay.
Rabbits
Braylyn Galloway, 12, sold her grand champion rabbit for $7,000 to Bay Breeze Real Estate and Tax Depot.
Emily Mitchell, 17, sold her reserve champion rabbit for $2,600 to Randy Shafer’s Warriors.
