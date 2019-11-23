Calhoun County
Port Lavaca
Port Lavaca: Christmas Parade "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree"
- Downtown Port Lavaca
- Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.
- Port Lavaca Christmas Parade begins in downtown Port Lavaca, ending at the Bayfront Peninsula. The theme of the parade is "Rockin' around the Christmas Tree." Lineup for the parade is at 5 p.m. For more information, call 361-552-2959.
Christmas Sweater Fest
- O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
- Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
- For more information, call 361-676-6023
Christmas (Port Lavaca) Beginner and Advanced Cookie Decorating Class
- Mad Batter Cheesecakes, 495 Matson Road, Port Lavaca
- Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – noon for beginner class and 1-4 p.m. for advanced class.
- Classes will be at the Mad Batter Cheesecakes, 495 Matson Road, Port Lavaca. Cost is $35 per person for beginner and $50 per person for advanced. Hosted by Brookie’s Cookies, to register, please send an email to brookiescookieco@gmail.com. In the subject line of the email, please put the name of the class and the time you would like to attend.
Ugly Sweater Contest with DJ Reckshop
- Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca
- Dec. 23, 10 p.m. – Dec. 24, 2 a.m.
- Hosted by Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill, call 361-482-0681
Port O’Connor
Lighted Boat Parade
- Dec. 7, 6:45 p.m.
- Hosted by Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce. The Lighted Boat Parade officially kicks off the Christmas season in Port O’Connor. Locals, vacationers and participants from the Freeport-to-Port O’Connor Toy Run, decorate and light their boats to parade down the Intercoastal Canal. Awards are given for several categories. Download Boat Parade registration form.
Christmas Party
- Port O’Connor Community Center, 3674 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor
- Dec. 13, 6 – 9 p.m.
Hosted by Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce. The Annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Party is held each year in December, in which new board members are elected. The Chamber welcomes everyone to this party to join in celebrating the Christmas season. This year’s party will be at the Community Center.
Port O’Connor Christmas Lighting Contest
- Dec. 18 6 p.m. – Dec. 19 10 p.m.
- Hosted by Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce. Judging of the decorations 6-10 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19.
- Categories judged are best overall, most decorated, best christmas theme, most unique, most colorful, best commercial, most spirited, best religious theme, best coastal theme, and best RV park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.