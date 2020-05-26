The Calhoun Port Authority approved a ground lease agreement with Max Midstream Texas on Tuesday that will allow the Houston-based company to use about five acres on the North Peninsula.
Max Midstream plans to build an office building on the property by or before New Year's Day, which will be used for normal office purposes and a crude oil and condensate analysis laboratory, according to the agreement.
"We've actually squared it down a little more, so once the official survey is done, it will probably be closer to 3½ acres," Port Director Charles Hausmann said about the property.
As part of the agreement, Max Midstream will lease a minimum of almost 4,000 square feet of usable space in the office building to the port for $1 per year.
Approved by the board during a special meeting, the ground lease agreement is for 30 years with options to renew to a total of 50 years. In the event of a default on the agreement, the building will become the port's property.
Board member Tony Holiday asked for the port authority's legal counsel to make a few adjustments to the agreement, including adding language that ensures Max Midstream's lab is required to follow the National Fire Protection Association's codes and adding specifications for the office's parking lot, which Max Midstream will build.
In lieu of upcoming construction, the board decided to postpone adding a final seal coat of asphalt to the North Peninsula access road to allow concrete trucks and heavy equipment to use the roadway before its completed.
"With the fact that we're going to be having some construction done there, were looking at postponing the roadway until after some of the majority of the heavy equipment is done … Once that is done, then we will go out for bids," Hausmann said. "We've got a good base, we've got it all set, but what we're trying to do is avoid putting it down and having to come back and redo the asphalt."
