Power generic
Metro Creative Image

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday night caused a power outage to about 2,000 customers in Victoria.

At 8:30 p.m. police were called to North Laurent and North streets where a vehicle had damaged a utility pole and business' sign, said Lauren Meaux, department spokeswoman.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash, she said.

A recent ransomeware attack on computer systems at the Texas Department of Transportation prevented police from offering additional details about the crash.

The crash downed power lines along North Laurent Street from North Street to Port Lavaca Drive.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An American Electric Power Co. spokeswoman said the resulting outage was repaired by 1:30 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.