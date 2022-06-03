A number of car clubs will sponsor a car wash and bake sale on Sunday behind Golden Corral, 5102 N. Navarro St., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds to benefit the families in Uvalde. For more information call Brian Flores 361-550-5406.
Car wash and bake sale June 5 to benefit the families in Uvalde
- From a news release
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Shiner sweeps Mumford, headed back to state tournament
- Blotter: 2 Houston women convicted of smuggling $2.25M of drugs
- Hallettsville claims first state softball title
- VISD board approves $1.7M contract for Liberty campus renovations, hires principal
- The sound of church music is varied, but the reasons are the same
- Hallettsville Lady Brahmas win state softball championship
- Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information about an aggravated robbery
- LIVE UPDATES: Hallettsville wins first state title
- Citizens emergency room set to open in mid-June
- 56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
Commented
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (11)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (6)
- Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (6)
- Calaveras Motorcycle Club raises awareness about motorcycle safety (2)
- Ernestina Thomas (2)
- Gov. Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting (1)
- Dennis Patillo: Quick pickles are easier than canned pickles (1)
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith (1)
- Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips (1)
- Donald E. Beckham (1)
- Do you think the new traffic light at Victoria’s Houston Highway H-E-B will improve pedestrian safety? (1)
- Don Lee Srubar (1)
Recent Comments
-
Dale Turner said:
I witnessed people crossing where they have always crossed since the new light went into operation. Actually on 2 occasions.
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:No offense taken, Mr. Droost, the sympathy I was referring to was that offered up for the victims. No realistic solutions, just their standard prayers and sympathy. I like Guns Over People, go…
-
Jackie Marek said:
I'm waiting for Pickle recipe,,,,,,,
-
Lois Schiurring said:Linda and daughters,I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Donnie. I want y’all to know I’m thinking of y’all and send my prayers. Love and hugs to you Linda.Love Lois Williamson Schiurring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.