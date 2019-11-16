During the first few weeks of life, newborn puppies or kittens spend the majority of their time eating and staying warm. Our job is to simply watch over the mother and her little ones to ensure that all of them are receiving enough milk and that none are getting rejected. If one happens to get rejected, special care will need to be taken to ensure that it survives.
Newborn puppies or kittens will need to nurse at least every two hours during the first few days. The intervals between feeding gradually increase as the little one begins to develop. The puppy or kitten will need a commercial milk replacer. Formulations of milk or milk replacer for other species of animals can be harmful. You do not want to feed the puppy or kitten milk replacer too quickly because a serious health condition known as aspiration pneumonia can occur. At the age of four weeks, solid food may be introduced into their diet. It is best to use a high-quality dry kibble soaked in warm milk replacer or water. This can be presented to the puppy or kitten multiple times throughout the day. By seven or eight weeks, they can be fully transitioned to dry kibble alone.
During the first few weeks of life the puppy or kitten’s body weight should double, if not triple. A consistent weight gain of 10-15% daily is healthy. Puppies or kittens that are not gaining weight need to be evaluated by your veterinarian. Inadequate weight gain may be due to a developmental deformity or some other health condition.
For owners caring for orphaned puppies or kittens, there are a few other issues to consider. Puppies are unable to urinate and defecate on their own. They rely on their mothers to lick them in the anal and urinary regions to stimulate their bodies to excrete waste. You will have to manually do this with a wet washcloth to encourage elimination. By the age of three or four weeks, they will begin to relieve themselves on their own.
Newborn puppies and kittens need to be kept at constant room temperature. For the first week, this is ideally between 85 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. By three weeks of age, this can be reduced to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. It is important not to overheat or burn the babies. Heating pads turned up too high can cause serious burns. A 25 watt light above the area where the puppy or kitten sleeps is sufficient heat. A room thermometer can be used to make sure the temperature is adequate.
If the puppy or kitten is healthy and not having any issues such as vomiting, diarrhea, poor appetite, constant crying, coughing, swollen eyes, nasal discharge or inability to urinate or defecate, then the first visit to your veterinarian will be at six weeks for a physical exam, vaccinations and deworming. Your veterinarian will set up a vaccination and deworming plan with you for subsequent dates.
These are just a few helpful tips. If you are raising an orphan kitten or puppy and have questions, please contact your veterinarian for further advice.
