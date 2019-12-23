For hundreds of kids receiving support from Golden Crescent CASA, Christmas came early this year.
The nonprofit, which advocates for abused and neglected children who are in the court system, hosted its annual Christmas party Dec. 13 for about 180 children and their foster families.
The party included Santa, a meal, decorations, music and, of course, gifts under the tree.
“If you don’t have Christmas spirit by the time those two hours are past, you ain’t gonna get it,” said Tim Hornback, the executive director of CASA.
For some of the children, the Christmas party is the first time they’ve able to see their siblings in weeks because they’ve been sent to different foster families.
In all, CASA gave gifts to about 380 children, Hornback said. The nonprofit serves children throughout eight counties, so for those unable to make it to the Victoria party, the gifts were mailed or delivered by volunteers.
The children’s gifts were donated through a network of angel trees placed in various churches and other organizations throughout the Crossroads.
CASA serves kids of all ages and supports any local children who are involved in the court system. The children may be placed in foster homes or with relatives who are able to care for them.
“It’s just a real joy of the season just seeing the community all come together to help children,” Hornback said. “Just to see the smiles and the shouts and the pure enjoyment on these children’s faces; they just have a great time.”
