The Catholic Diocese of Victoria will host a Blue Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane in Victoria, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to offer prayers and blessings for those serving in public safety fields. Members of the Crossroads community are invited to participate.
The Victoria diocese's first Blue Mass was held last year, and the service was well attended by firemen, police officers, EMS workers and Texas Rangers, among others, said the Rev. Dalton Ervin with the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Last year, the Mass focused on first responders in the Victoria area. This year, the Mass will branch out to focus on first responders throughout the Crossroads region.
"Especially this year, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it is an important time to remember the heroism of these people who stand on the front lines," Ervin said.
On Sept. 29, 1934, the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel, the first Blue Mass was celebrated in Washington D.C., according to a letter sent to first responders and personnel in public safety fields by the Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
"I would like to personally invite you and your colleagues to join us in the praise and glory of God as we ask him to send his angels to protect you as you continue to protect us," Cahill wrote in the letter.
The first responders are encouraged to wear their uniforms. Reserved seating will be provided for them. Those who plan to attend can RSVP by emailing Ervin at dervin@victoriadiocese.org or calling the parish office at 361-575-4741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.