The Catholic Diocese of Victoria will host its first Red Mass at 9 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Cathedral at Our Lady of Victory for all those who seek justice through various roles in the legal community, regardless of religious affiliation, according to a news release.
In a letter, the Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, bishop of the diocese, invited judges, lawyers, professors, students of law, all government officials, priests, religious and all of the faithful of the Diocese of Victoria to the special service.
“Together, we will pray for God’s blessings and the guidance of the Holy Spirit upon those who work in the legal profession,” said Cahill in the letter.
The first recorded Red Mass was celebrated in Paris in 1245, according to the letter. The custom began in the United States in 1877.
Today, Red Masses are celebrated across the country to mark events such as the opening of the judicial year, the opening of Congress and the feasts of St. Thomas More and St. John Fisher. The Red Mass is named for the vestments worn by the clergy that symbolize the Holy Spirit as tongues of fire and the robes worn by those in the legal field long ago.
“I would like to personally invite you, your colleagues, your assistants, your families and friends to join us in the praise and glory of God at the Red Mass as we ask him, by the Holy Spirit, to sustain, inspire and guide you in your work to seek justice, love, kindness, and walk humbly with your God,” Cahill said.
