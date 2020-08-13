The Catholic Diocese of Victoria will host a series of three online workshops on parenting from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Aug. 19, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2.
The “Be an Amazing Parent” series came about because it is a topic of interest. Justin Reyes, director of family evangelization for the diocese, launched a survey about what parishioners wanted to see from his office, and the number one response was help with parenting.
Parents need to strive every day to be amazing parents because it’s a job only they can do, Reyes said.
“Don’t be afraid. No one else can do that job, and you can be an amazing parent,” Reyes said. “God has given us everything we need to be amazing parents.”
The diocese will host the talk-show format, interactive sessions via the GoToMeeting platform. Once those interested register online at victoriadiocese.org/amazing-parents, they will receive a link and password to take part.
The Aug. 19 session, “Marriage: The Core of Parenting,” will focus on how taking care of the marriage leads to taking good care of the children. The workshop will cover five keys to a successful marriage. Hosts will include the Rev. Gary Janak, and Laura and Justin Reyes from the diocese.
“(We’ll cover) healthy communication, sacrifice and compromise, taking time for each other … the whole point is that feeding the marriage will help us be even better parents,” Reyes said.
On Aug. 26, Ashley Silvas and Valeria Dubourdieu, counselors with the Emmaus Center, which offers counseling and spiritual direction in the Catholic tradition, will host “Communicating with Your Children.”
“We think this will be the most popular,” Reyes said.
The workshop will focus on the stresses facing children during the pandemic and being sensitive to those stresses during these challenging times.
The Sept. 2 workshop, “Creating a Family Culture,” will focus on three different families with their own traditions rooted in faith, hope and love. Couples who are in training for Missionaries to the Family will host the session.
“Each will share how they build culture in their homes,” Reyes said. “(It’s determining) how you want your family to act and what you do on a regular basis in the home to reinforce those things.”
Reyes said they will discuss how families need to be intentional about building culture just as they would approach their workouts or jobs with intention.
Those interested can register for one, two or three workshops. Each workshop is $5, or $12 for all three.
“No one will be turned away for financial reasons,” Reyes said.
Scholarships will be available for those who need them.
Follow-up virtual meetings are planned monthly after the workshops.
“Parents can log in and share their ideas and advice on a special topic,” Reyes said. “It’s a place for parents to connect and be in this together, to band together and help each other to be amazing parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.