The Catholic Diocese of Victoria will host a White Mass for Health Care Professionals at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane in Victoria.
In a letter to physicians, nurses, technologists, pharmacists, therapists, priests, religious and all the faithful of the diocese, the Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, the bishop who will preside over the service, said the Mass attendees will pray for God's blessing upon those who work to attain and sustain health of mind and body throughout the course of life.
"This Mass is offered for all those who serve our society through health care in so many capacities in the medical field," Cahill wrote in the letter. "There could be no more fitting time than now to recognize, appreciate and pray for those who have so valiantly, sacrificially and relentlessly worked to bring us through this pandemic and for their families who have shared them with us."
The tradition of the White Mass began in the 1930s with the development of the Catholic Medical Association. Typically held on the Feast of St. Luke, patron saint of physicians, the special mass takes its name from the white coats and uniforms customarily worn by health care workers, according to the letter.
