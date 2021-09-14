The Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary will host a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the CWV Annex Hall, 1007 S. Main St. in Victoria.
Furniture, holiday arts and crafts, clothing in all sizes and other miscellaneous items will be for sale. The proceeds will be used for the 70th anniversary celebration of the auxiliary in October.
