It seems like all we are hearing about right now is the coronavirus, COVID-19.
There are countless numbers of coronavirus that affect people and pets. Cats contract a common coronavirus.
In fact, anywhere from 50 to 90% of cats carry the avirulent (does not cause disease) form of coronavirus.
Purebred cats, as well as cats in multi-cat households are at much higher risk for acquiring this virus. Abyssinian, Bengal, Birman, Himalayan, Ragdoll and Devon Rex are specific breeds that show a higher prevalence of disease.
Though a high number of cats are infected with the virus, only a small percentage of cats actually become ill. Less than 10% of cats with this virus actually end up with the virulent (causes disease) form.
The coronavirus is spread from cat to cat through oral contact with infected feces. Only about one-third of infected cats shed the virus. The infected cats that do shed the virus will do so for months, while a few will shed the virus for the entirety of their life.
The virus is unstable in the environment and will last no more than 36 hours. The coronavirus has to mutate in order to develop into the virulent form, known as feline infectious peritonitis or FIP. This only happens in a small percentage of cats with the disease.
The majority of cats that we see with FIP are between the ages of 3 months and 2 years. In other cats, the virus will lay dormant in their body and cause disease later in life.
The first signs of FIP include fever, anorexia, lethargy, and weight loss.
After some time the disease progresses to either the wet or dry form. The wet form, also known as the effusive form, causes accumulation of fluid in body cavities, such as the chest or abdomen.
The dry form causes severe inflammation of organs such as the brain, liver, kidneys, intestines or eyes.
Diagnosing FIP is challenging. There are many tests to detect the coronavirus, but it does not differentiate the avirulent from the virulent forms.
Fluid can be send off for testing, but this test is not 100%. Your veterinarian will likely perform blood tests, radiographs, and ultrasound to rule out other causes of disease.
In many cases, it is a diagnosis of exclusion and based on history and clinical signs in coordination with laboratory findings.
Most all cases are fatal.
Supportive care can sometimes help extend the cat’s life, however this is only a temporary fix.
Currently, there are no approved drugs to treat FIP. Several experimental treatment options are being researched, but are not available for purchase. There is no vaccine or way to prevent this fatal disease.
Remember that FIP is not directly contagious, but the coronavirus that FIP is derived from is contagious.
