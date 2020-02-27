Stories of Victoria's homeless population will hit the national spotlight Friday evening.
Victoria is one of the cities highlighted in the CBS series “America Left Behind,” a series intended to de-stigmatize homelessness, CBS News contributor María Salinas said in a news release. Producers with CBS Evening News visited Victoria to film during the Point-in-Time count in January.
“I wanted to show how it’s not only people who suffer from drug addiction and mental health issues that experience it, but also families with children who lose their jobs or have medical emergencies and are unable to pay the high cost of rent across the country,” Salinas said in the release.
The segment focusing on Victoria is set to air Friday evening on CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell. The first segment, which focuses on homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, aired Thursday.
Ginny Stafford, the executive director of Mid-Coast Family Services, said Thursday she thinks it is a good thing to have the media help shine a light on a subject that is often misunderstood.
"While it's hard to do, we must look at the faces and hear the stories that provide the statistics that often drive the work," she said.
The series will be featured across several CBS News platforms including CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News and CBS News Radio.
