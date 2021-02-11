Frost will host a community Chuck Wagon Breakfast to celebrate the spirit of rodeo season from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Frost Victoria Financial Center.
A fiddler will perform live music, and the breakfast will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and peach cobbler. This is an annual tradition at Frost.
Social distancing will be observed.
The Frost Victoria Financial Center is at 7602 N. Navarro St. in Victoria, and the event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.