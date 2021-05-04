The 2021 Artists works of art are on display at Hallet Oak Gallery, including eight works of JoAnn Kahanek’s, according to a news release.
The exhibit will run through Sept. 30. All works of art are for sale.
People can view traditional and contemporary paintings, photography, drawings, sculptures, woodcarvings and gourd art by the gallery’s 2021 artists, Moses Adams, Dianne Appelt, Blanche Cavarretta, Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka, Larry Charles, Toni Conner, Gene Grant, Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, Kahanek, Ken Kopacki, Mieko Mahi, Kathleen McBride, Paulina Patterson, Dennis Pesek, James Phillips, Steven Pituch, Georgia Pohl, Phyllis Rivera, Timothy Sadler, Lois Weiss, Michael Windberg and Bria Woods.
Kahanek, 75, of Yoakum, is a local artist and master painter and “an inspiration to young and old,” said Mieko Mahi, executive director of the gallery, in an email. Last Saturday at the Hallet Oak Gallery, Kahanek encouraged an award-winning high school art student, “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. If being an artist is your dream, believe in yourself and make it happen.”
Kahanek has taught art enrichment classes for all ages. From whimsical watercolors of rowboats, old barns and fishing spots to portraits and realistic still life paintings in oil, Kahanek shows her versatility and her understanding of what constitutes a good painting.
Kahanek has taken drawing classes at Victoria College, and she has studied at the Glassell School of Art with the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. However, most of her training has been self-taught through studying art books, watching online videos and television tutorials. She has worked with oil, pastels and watercolor. She admires the work of impressionist Claude Monet and modern-day painters such as Krystal Brown.
Also at the gallery, a writer’s group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month and the South Central Texas Art League meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month as well. Friends of the River, a committee of the Hallet Oak Foundation, meets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant in downtown Hallettsville.
For more information, see the calendar of events at halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030. Visit Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville, from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
