The theme for the Black History Middle School Art Contest is “influential African American leaders.”
Art design will be judged on originality and creativity. Winners will be chosen by a panel of art teachers. Each entry must be labeled with contestant name.
1st place will receive $100. The prize for 2nd place is $75. After that, 3rd place is $50, and 4th place is $25.
For more information and if you or someone you know is interested in participating contact Sherilyn P. Shelton at 361-827-2784.
The deadline for entries is Feb. 16. Winners will be announced at the program at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St. The guest speaker will be Andrew Prince.
