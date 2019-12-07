Families gathered Saturday for Christmas in Goliad, a two-day event that was created as a fundraiser for the Goliad County Historical Commission in 1983. The event included vendor booths, food and entertainment.
Celebration starts early at Christmas in Goliad
Tags
Kendall M. Warner
Multimedia Intern
Kendall M. Warner is a multimedia intern with the Victoria Advocate. She is from Northern Virginia and is a recent graduate of the photojournalism program at Western Kentucky University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria woman adjusts to life after paralyzing car crash (w/video)
- 2 dogs that savagely mauled Victoria woman ordered euthanized by judge (w/video)
- Hallettsville's memorable season comes to a close (w/video)
- Crossroads Friday night lights: Playoffs Week 4 football action
- Blotter: Woman claims partner slapped her
- Lyssy carries Beavers past Bremond
- Hero dog dies peacefully
- Port Lavaca man sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault
- Hallettsville vs. Columbus stats
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver
Commented
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Victoria East custodian becomes U.S. citizen (w/video) (1)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (3)
Recent Comments
-
Sue Ferrell said:
What color was vehicle?
Can’t really tell in pics
-
Frances Vesely said:
Great photos. A hard fought game. Ganado Indians; be proud of your effort.
-
Pam De La Garza said:Glenda and family we are just heartbroken for your loss. We stand in prayer for you all and Larry. What a wonderful person he was and he touched so many lives with his sweet personality. May h…
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Thank you Pat Tally for reminding those with denying eyes, ears,and minds what we Democratic Americans stand for and expect from our leaders. You exemplify what we would expect from our county…
-
Howard Esse said:
Great album, Kendall!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.