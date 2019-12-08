Draíocht na Nollag (Christmas magic) will fill the Victoria Fine Arts Center with the music of the Celtic Tenors, a trio of classically trained Irish vocalists at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fundraiser concert is sponsored by the Victoria Symphony and will not include the orchestra.
“We selected the Celtic Tenors because of their reputation of presenting a quality program and really connecting with the audience,” said Michelle Hall, executive director of the Victoria Symphony, in an email message. “We have received many requests over the years to book them.”
The music will range from traditional carols like “O Holy Night” to classic Celtic holiday favorites.
“The Celtic Tenors are a chart-topping, million-record-selling global phenomenon who will charm you with their humor, song and the Irish sparkle in their eyes,” according to a news release. “The charismatic, globe-trotting trio is the most successful classical crossover act to emerge from Ireland.”
In another email, Hall said she is “delighted” that Victoria is the last stop on the Celtic Tenors’ Christmas show tour in the United States.
