A concrete tank trailer exploded Wednesday morning in Victoria County, injuring a man and sending him to a Victoria hospital.
Emergency responders rushed to Clearwell Dynamics, a well servicing and well site decommissioning company at 24 Rios Road a little bit after 11 a.m. to find the tank trailer severely damaged. Almost one entire side of the mangled metal concrete tank was ripped open, exposing its interior.
Shannon Martin, Victoria Fire Department assistant fire chief, said workers were in the process of transferring a dry concrete product from one tank to another when the tank became over-pressurized, causing it to rupture.
Clearwell Dynamics has procedures to transfer the dry concrete, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said, adding he was unable to explain the process that may have resulted in the explosion.
The man's condition was unavailable Wednesday, and it was unclear whether he was an employee of Clearwell Dynamics.
The Victoria Advocate contacted local Clearwell Dynamics officials for comment but was referred to its corporate office in line with company policy. Calls and emails to Clearwell Dynamics' corporate office were not returned Wednesday afternoon.
Officials from the Mission Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria County Fire Marshal's Office and the Victoria Fire Department visited the location to help after the explosion.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but not by Castillo's office because the explosion was an industrial accident and not a fire, he said.
Victoria Advocate reporter Kyle R. Cotton contributed to this story.