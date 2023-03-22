A pneumatic tank trailer exploded Wednesday morning, at 24 Rios Road, injuring a man and sending him to a Victoria hospital.
Emergency responders rushed to Clearwell Dynamics, a well servicing and well site decommissioning company, in Victoria County a little bit after 11 a.m. to find a side of the tank exposed from the force of the explosion.
Shannon Martin, Victoria Fire Department assistant fire chief, said workers were in the process of transferring a dry concrete product from one tank to another when the tank became over-pressurized, causing it to rupture.
Mission Valley Volunteer Fire Department, members of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria County Fire Marshal and the Victoria Fire Department were on scene to assess the incident. The investigation will be led by the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office. No other details are known at this time.
This is a developing story, check back here later for updates.