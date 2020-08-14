For those households in Victoria that have not responded to the 2020 census, the Census Bureau is still working to get everyone counted.
The census is the U.S. government's attempt to count every American, and the process of counting people nationwide only occurs every 10 years. Enumeration, or the counting of people living in the U.S., will continue until Sept. 30.
Census takers are hired from the communities they enumerate and speak English, with many speaking additional languages. They are going door-to-door to encourage members of households who have not yet responded to complete the questionnaire about basic information on who was living in the household on April 1, according to a news release from the bureau.
All census takers have a government ID with their photo, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
They are also required to wear face masks, maintain 6 feet of social distancing, wash their hands and not go inside homes.
To respond to complete the census, visit www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020. English, Spanish and many other languages are available online or over the phone.
