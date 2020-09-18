With less than two weeks remaining to fill out the 2020 Census, there remain several opportunities for Victoria residents to respond before the Sept. 30 deadline.
On Monday, census enumerators will attend the Southside Community Coalition's food distribution event at F.W. Gross Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon to collect data.
In addition, Census response kiosks are at the Utility Billing Office, 700 N. Main St. and the Victoria Public Library.
Victoria County's self-response rate is 60.3%, below the Texas average of 61.6% and the national rate of 66.0%.
Census data is used to determine funding for public programs ranging from healthcare to infrastructure to education, and also determines each state's representation in the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.