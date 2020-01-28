Only time will tell the attachments community members will form with the new Victoria Rotary Centennial Clock as it becomes a fixture of the community with its carillon and chimes.
Outside the main entrance of DeTar Hospital Navarro, about 50 people attended a dedication of the 15-foot-tall, black, cast-iron clock with gold accents on Tuesday.
“It was hard to find the perfect place,” said Linda Caldwell, secretary of the Victoria Rotary Club. “I was at the doctor’s office when my husband said that would be a great place for the clock, and the CEO of the hospital, who is also a Rotarian, was as excited as I was.”
Caldwell continued that the four-way test imprinted on the base of the clock encompasses everything the Victoria Rotary Club stands for. The test poses four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
“This clock lets people know we are out supporting the community and giving back,” Caldwell said.
Jesse Pisors, the president of the Rotary Club, called the clock beautiful, permanent, strong and enduring.
“The Victoria Rotary Club has been around for 100 years and that says something about the staying power of the organization, the commitment of Victoria and the support of those who have led the club for 100 years,” Pisors said.
Service above self is the club’s motto, and the club gives five to 10 scholarships to high school seniors and 10 to 15 grants to nonprofit organizations in the community every year. The impact of that steady support over such a long period of time makes a significant difference in the community, Pisors said.
Pisors said the clock is dedicated to the members from 100 years past who had the vision to start the club and the staying power to keep it going. Furthermore, he said the clock is dedicated to those members today who will recruit the members of tomorrow.
The $32,000 clock was installed the week of Dec. 13 to commemorate the centennial of the Victoria Rotary Club that was established in 1919, Caldwell said.
The clock chimes every half-hour and plays songs at noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., she continued. The clock can be programmed with nine pages worth of music ranging from patriotic and holiday songs to popular and love songs. Caldwell plans to reprogram the clock in February, so the schedule might change.
The ornate arched top of the two-sided clock reads “Victoria Rotary Club” in gold letters and the 3-foot round, white face features the club’s gold international logo. More than 50 sponsorships at $500 each and other donations were secured to purchase the clock. Caldwell, DeTar Hospital Navarro and Charla Borchers Leon were among those given special recognition at the dedication. Ellison Crider, the district governor for District 5930 of the Rotary Club, and Andy Hagan, the past district governor, were in attendance.
“The clock will leave a lasting legacy. I mean time, it’s a clock, and time marches on so fast, but you still want to leave footprints,” said Robin Cadle, Victoria Rotary Club board member and past president. “My kids and grandkids can see my name on the clock and see I was part of the community.”
