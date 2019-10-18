The words “hurry back to me, my love,” propelled Chad Hall toward the finish line of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii a week ago.
Chad and fellow Ironman competitors had stopped to recharge during the final hours of the Ironman race when he found a laminated love note from his wife, Michelle.
Giddy about the romance, the other competitors gathered around him about 10 miles from the finish line and encouraged him to call her. After that call, Chad said, his heart was full.
“I could not wait to get back to Michelle,” he said. “I actually picked up speed, and I floated all the way home.”
Chad finished the race in 14 hours, 10 minutes and 19 seconds. He swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles.
Michelle said she and their 8-year-old daughter, Georgia, were so excited to see Chad at the finish line that they had to be held back.
“You just want to jump in his arms and squeeze him and tell him how great he did,” she said.
Georgia, who was wearing an Ironman hat and waving a cowbell, ripped off her hat, threw down the bell and leaped into her father’s arms at the finish line in Kona, Hawaii. Before the race, Chad said he was determined to participate in the Ironman World Championship race when his daughter was old enough to appreciate it but young enough to be impacted by the important life lesson about strength the race instills.
Chad wasn’t only thinking about his daughter during the championship; he also fought back memories of when his bike crashed while going 21 mph on Diebel Road in July. As he biked up the 5,814 foot elevation of the Queen Ka’ahumanu highway, the gusts were so powerful Chad said he was gripping his handles and distracting himself from fear.
“I was hit with trade winds so fast that I abandoned all hope of having a fast bike and just held onto my bars,” Chad said. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t crash.’”
It will take six weeks for Chad’s body to fully recover from the grueling race through the ocean, mountains and lava fields, but his mind is already at peace.
“I don’t feel anything but joy,” he said. “My heart is so full of gratitude and happiness. It makes it all OK.”
