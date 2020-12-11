Friday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 30% chance of rain in the morning and a 40% chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Winds of 8 to 17 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of up to 22 miles per hour.
A low of 51 is forecast tonight.
Tomorrow is expected to bring clear skies, but there is a chance of thunderstorms again on Sunday.
