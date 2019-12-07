Can you believe it? Christmas is just around the corner. I hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving. That is such a special time when we give thanks for all our blessings and then follow that up by celebrating our ultimate gift, Jesus, this month. Then the next month, we reflect on all that and are renewed to start another year and maybe make a resolution or two.
Speaking of gifts, we kicked off our annual Christmas Bazaar last week by opening our galleries up for the whole day with lots and lots of creative gift items for sale. It was a great success with people coming to see and buy from our large assortment of creative items our members have made throughout the year.
The Bazaar will continue until we close for the Christmas holidays Dec. 21, so I encourage everyone to come on down and spend some time looking for that truly unique gift item. We are located at 905 S. Bridge St. If you have never been to the Victoria Art League, come down and enjoy a little of Victoria history in our 1800s building while you look and shop in this quiet, serene setting.
People who see our gallery and Art League complex are always impressed with what we have and that we offer our facility for rent, which a lot of people take advantage of this time of year but also throughout the year to host special events like weddings and receptions. We also have a large patio area with a gazebo and a large covered area where you can expand your event or rent it by itself. For you to be impressed, however, you will need to see it first. Come see us.
You will also see that we offer classes to encourage anyone to try something artistic. With Christmas coming up, this would be a perfect gift for your spouse, child or good friend. You could even make up your own gift certificate for whatever amount you want to offset the price of the classes. Just a thought. Michael Windberg teaches oil painting classes 2-5 p.m. Mondays but will also teach acrylics if that is the medium you prefer. Michael is so knowledgeable about painting with many years of painting and teaching alongside his dad, Dalhart. Why not give it a try?
Alana Sharp teaches all of our children’s and youth classes. She will be starting a new semester after the first of the year. Now is a good time to contact her and see what she is planning for the different age levels. Again, maybe a good gift for them. Contact her at greenlacyrose15@gmail.com or 210-420-5483.
We are excited to have three new classes that will be offered after the first of the year. Digital photography, watercolor and pottery will all begin in January.
Jim Payne will begin teaching a basic digital photography class 7-9 p.m. Mondays for five weeks starting Jan. 6. Then, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 7, he will teach an intermediate class for five weeks. If you want to know what all those doodads are on that camera and how to use them, he can help you, or if you want to learn more of what you can do with all the options you have on your camera, he can show you that in the intermediate class. Contact him for more detailed information at 361-676-3172 or jim@payne.org.
Want to learn how to watercolor or more about it if you already have experience? Our artist in residence, Richie Vios, can not only teach you how but will inspire you and get you more excited about this wonderful medium. Just watching his demonstrations is reason enough to get involved. He is really good at what he does both in producing and in teaching. He will teach a beginners’ class 1-5 p.m. Jan. 13 and 20 in the J&J gallery, next to the main gallery; intermediate classes Jan. 27 and Feb. 3; and advanced Feb. 10 and 24, same time and place. Contact Richie at 361-935-7884.
And last but not least, I will teach a beginner’s pottery class 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 27 for six weeks. You will experience the whole process of creating pottery from start to finish and should take home three or more finished projects. Then, Thursdays starting Jan. 30, I will teach follow-up classes for those with pottery experience, again with a choice of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. class and meeting for six Thursdays. For more information, contact me at 361-649-8309 or whbauer5491@gmail.com.
I do hope you will plan to come to the Victoria Art League real soon and see all the creative artwork available for holiday gifting needs for now or for other occasions later on. We have a variety of media, from paintings, pottery, pastels, wood and crafts to Christmas wreaths, centerpieces and much more, so come and check it out.
I guess this time of year, I should tell you to get out and smell the poinsettias. Merry Christmas to all.
