Chick-fil-A pop-up truck to visit Cuero Regional Hospital

A trailer from the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Victoria will bring lunch to Cuero three times in the next three months.
The pop-up lunch events will be at the Cuero Regional Hospital campus starting at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, March 3, and April 7.
The trailer will serve a la carte meals from a limited menu. They will sell lunch while supplies last.
On the menu are the restaurant’s original and spicy sandwiches, grilled cobb salad, grilled cool wrap and waffle potato chips. All food is prepared and packaged at a restaurant, according to a news release.
